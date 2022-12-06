General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $32,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

