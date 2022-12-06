Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Buys 25,214 Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVDGet Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 25,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,136.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,608,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WaveDancer Price Performance

WAVD stock remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 59,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,915. WaveDancer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaveDancer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.