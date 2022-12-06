Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Buys 25,214 Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 25,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,136.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,608,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WAVD stock remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. 59,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,915. WaveDancer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

