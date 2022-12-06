Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 2.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.99. 90,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,287,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 86.45%.
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
