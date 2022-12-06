Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Up 2.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.99. 90,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,287,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Moneda USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 818,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 123,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 47,931 shares during the period. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

