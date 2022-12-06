Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.53

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 4096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

