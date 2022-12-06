Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.53

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 4096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.
Getty Realty Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.
Getty Realty Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Getty Realty
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Realty (GTY)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.