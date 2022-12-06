GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $44.79. GitLab shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 63,576 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in GitLab by 252.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $58,657,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

