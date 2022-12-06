GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.33 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.92.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,117. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

