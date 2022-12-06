Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $63.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

GBT opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02.

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.