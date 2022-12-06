Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

