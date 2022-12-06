Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,848 shares during the period. Global Indemnity Group makes up 1.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned 6.24% of Global Indemnity Group worth $23,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of GBLI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 16,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,746. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $27.66.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.