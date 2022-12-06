GMX 1-Day Volume Hits $17.21 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $391.06 million and $17.21 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMX has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for $48.94 or 0.00288271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

