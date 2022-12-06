GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Raised by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,601 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises approximately 19.7% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $166,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,343.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,908. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

