Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
