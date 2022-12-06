Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.