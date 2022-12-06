Goldfinch Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.78 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.78 million and approximately $132,601.48 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,725,209 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

