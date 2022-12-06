Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $388.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 388 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 426 ($5.19), with a volume of 822890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.65).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 693.35. The company has a market cap of £106.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,317.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego

About Gooch & Housego

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £30,180.36 ($36,800.83).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

