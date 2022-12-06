Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWII – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.68% of Good Works II Acquisition worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWII. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 15.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Good Works II Acquisition by 66.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 293,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 117,519 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWII remained flat at $9.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

