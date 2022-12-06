GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 169844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$128.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

Read More

