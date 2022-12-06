Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Graco has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 652,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

