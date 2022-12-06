Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

