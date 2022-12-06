Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grasim Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grasim Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.