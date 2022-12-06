Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Trading Down 2.8 %

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -168.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

