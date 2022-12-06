Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €21.72 ($22.86) and last traded at €21.32 ($22.44). 49,820 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.08 ($22.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Grenke in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $991.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.63 and a 200 day moving average of €23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

