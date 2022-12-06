Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $4.14 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $842,416.29 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00465270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00114086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00839233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00652885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00243897 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

