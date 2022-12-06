Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 46,012 shares.The stock last traded at $155.00 and had previously closed at $154.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. The firm had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

