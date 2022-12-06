Guggenheim Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price objective on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.59.

Okta stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $244.18.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

