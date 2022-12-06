Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.39

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $74.81, with a volume of 102086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.
Gulfport Energy Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 5.51.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.