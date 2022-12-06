H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.11.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
