H2O DAO Market Capitalization Hits $44.20 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $44.20 million and approximately $71,320.08 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

