Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,482 shares during the period. SLM makes up about 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SLM worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in SLM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 295,185 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

SLM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 22,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,730. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

