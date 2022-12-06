Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 5,791 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 4.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after acquiring an additional 108,672 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

