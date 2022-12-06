Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 8,410 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 2.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.58. 38,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,679. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.