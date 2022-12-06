Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.54

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.26.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
