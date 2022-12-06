Head-To-Head Review: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.43 $388.09 million $4.88 19.55 Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 6.49 $53.51 million $0.40 37.03

Analyst Ratings

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus target price of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 24.90% 40.03% 8.03% Retail Opportunity Investments 16.42% 3.63% 1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lamar Advertising pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

