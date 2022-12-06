Head-To-Head Survey: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Immatics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Surrozen shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Surrozen 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immatics and Surrozen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Immatics currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.59%. Given Immatics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immatics and Surrozen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $41.13 million 20.63 -$110.43 million $0.67 16.61 Surrozen N/A N/A -$54.65 million ($1.36) -0.40

Surrozen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immatics. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics 24.60% 40.49% 12.91% Surrozen N/A -52.89% -44.57%

Summary

Immatics beats Surrozen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

