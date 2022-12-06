Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.37. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 1,686 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.