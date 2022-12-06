Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.37. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 1,686 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 256.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

