HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of HealthEquity worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

