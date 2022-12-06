Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Position Boosted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Heartland Express comprises about 3.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Heartland Express Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.58.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.
Heartland Express Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
