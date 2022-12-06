Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $943.13 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $943.13 million and $13.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04889516 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,144,829.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

