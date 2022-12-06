Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.70 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Helium has a total market cap of $298.70 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helium has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00013069 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009502 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00501434 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,284,191 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
