Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.46.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

