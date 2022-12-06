Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 781 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $133.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.