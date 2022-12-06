HI (HI) Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. HI has a total market cap of $67.76 million and $693,342.40 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,003.00 or 1.00002960 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005817 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00239360 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02440292 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $722,154.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

