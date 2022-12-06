Hibbett, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $76.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $819.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

