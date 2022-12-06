HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.05. HilleVax shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 163 shares traded.

HilleVax Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. On average, research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at about $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $1,794,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

