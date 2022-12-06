HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.05. HilleVax shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 163 shares traded.
HilleVax Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. On average, research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
