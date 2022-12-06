Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Shares Down 2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.30 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81.70 ($1.00). 3,291,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,467,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.40 ($1.02).
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.17. The firm has a market cap of £988.13 million and a PE ratio of 8,170.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 720.77%.
Insider Transactions at Hipgnosis Songs Fund
About Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.
