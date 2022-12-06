Hive 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.65 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $168.43 million and $2.65 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009463 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $971.55 or 0.05723124 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00499221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 471,206,893 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

