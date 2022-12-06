Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.57 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $140.43 million and $7.57 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $10.71 or 0.00062999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00267649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00088094 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,117,538 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

