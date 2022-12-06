Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,963,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,080,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at C$49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

