Icahn Carl C Grows Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130,423 shares during the period. Xerox comprises 2.4% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Icahn Carl C owned approximately 22.01% of Xerox worth $508,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 35.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 21.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 21.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xerox by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 416,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 4,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

