IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCMGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

