IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 423.34% and a negative return on equity of 72.71%.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

